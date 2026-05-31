Kedarnath Yatra resumes after weather improves, authorities permit pilgrims to continue journey

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New Delhi: The Kedarnath Yatra is now resumed after weather conditions have improved and permission has been granted by the authorities to the pilgrims to continue their journey today.

The Yatra was temporary suspended due to adverse weather conditions keeping in mind the safety and precautionary step for pilgrims.

The journey was halted earlier in the same day as orange alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department warning of heavy rainfall and storms in the region. The pilgrims were stopped and asked to stop at safe locations as precautionary measure.

According to the reports, after the rain stopped and weather condition became favourable, the yatra was resumed.

Authorities have urged devotees to undertake the pilgrimage cautiously and follow all safety instructions issued by officials. It also appealed to them to sty updated with the weather forecast.

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The portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion opened for pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra told ANI over the phone that the movement of pilgrims on the Kedarnath trekking route has resumed after rainfall stopped and weather conditions improved. Pilgrims who had been safely halted at various… pic.twitter.com/FTTwXT1T9W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2026