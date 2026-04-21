Kedarnath Temple bans mobile phones inside premises ahead of shrine opening

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New-Delhi: The Kedarnath Temple Committee in Uttarakhand has introduced a strict new rule ahead of the shrine reopening. The use of mobile phones has now been completely prohibited within the temple premises.

The decision has been taken to maintain the sanctity of the temple and ensure a smoother experience for devotees.

The move comes just before the temple doors are set to open for the season. With crowds expected to increase, authorities seem to be trying to keep things calm and organised.

“Carrying mobile phones on the temple premises, taking photos or videos, and recording reels are strictly forbidden. Any devotee found violating these rules will face legal action,” Temple Committee Member Vineet Posti said in a post on X.

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Along with that, taking photos, recording videos, or making reels for social media has been strictly prohibited. Anyone found violating these rules may face penalties.

The administration has made it clear that breaking these rules will not be taken lightly. Legal action can be taken against those who do not follow the guidelines.

The temple remains closed for nearly six months every year. This time, it will reopen on April 22 at 8 am during the Vrish Lagna.