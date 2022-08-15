Kashmir to get its first multiplex theatre after 33 years

Kashmir to get its first multiplex theatre after 33 years

Srinagar: Kashmir is set to get its first multiplex in 33 years. INOX is spreading its franchise in Srinagar, bringing entertainment to the youth in the Valley along with employment opportunities.

Reportedly, the multiplex is most likely to be open to public from September. The multiples designed by INOX, will have three auditoriums- each equipped with with the latest sound systems and comfortable seating facilities.

Due to terrorism in Kashmir for a long time from the other side of the border, setting of multiplex in the land has never been possible. However, after three years of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the dream of many is finally seeing some light.

Notably, the theatres in the Valley shut down in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.

As per the sources, the capacity of the multiplex will be around 520 people. It will have food courts and other entertaining facilities including attraction points for children.

The building of the infrastructure has began in full swing and is likely to complete as soon as possible.