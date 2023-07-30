Kashmir soldier back home on leave goes missing, massive search on

Jammu and Kashmir: An Army soldier has gone missing in mysterious circumstances in J&K’s Kulgam district, said officials on Sunday.

The soldier, identified as Javed Ahmad, went missing on Saturday.

Official sources said Shah had come home to his Asthal village in Kulgam district four days earlier on leave. “He went to buy some provisions in his car yesterday around 7.45 p.m.

“The car was found abandoned and the soldier’s mobile phone was also found in the abandoned car,” sources said.

Reports said the soldier was posted in Ladakh region. No terror outfit has so far owned responsibility for the soldier’s abduction.

Kashmir police have registered a case and arrested some suspects.

Security forces have launched a search operation for the 25-year-old soldier.

The family members of the soldier suspect he has been kidnapped by terrorists and have put out a video statement, appealing for his release.

“Please forgive us. Release my son, release my Javed. I will not let him work in Army, but please release him,” the soldier’s grieving mother was heard saying in the video.

In the past, several soldiers at home on leave have been abducted and killed by terrorists in the area.