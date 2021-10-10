Kashmir: NIA raids 16 places in the Valley

By KalingaTV Bureau
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at 16 locations in the Valley.

Sources said the sleuths of NIA assisted by the CRPF carried out raids in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla districts in connection with two cases being investigated by the agency.

“One case pertains to a magazine ‘Voice of Hind’ that aims to incite and radicalise impressionable youth in India and the second case pertains to the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Bathindi area of Jammu”, sources said.

Further details were awaited.

