Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi dies of cardiac arrest

Rajput leader and Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi passed away at the state-run hospital here on Tuesday.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Lokendra singh kalvi dies
Image Credit: IANS

Jaipur: Rajput leader and Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi passed away at the state-run hospital here on Tuesday.

Family sources said he suffered a cardiac arrest late in the night and breathed his last. Kalvi was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh hospital for the past few days.

Take a look
Nation

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for…

KalingaTV Bureau 0
Nation

Air hostess pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru,…

KalingaTV Bureau 0

“His funeral will be held at his ancestral village in Nagaur district’s Kalvi village later in the day,” the source added.

The son of former Union minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi, Kalvi was the patron of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which led the 2018 protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Padmaavat” for alleged distortion of historical facts.

Jyotishree Kisan 126 news
You might also like
Nation

Asia’s first woman loco pilot commands Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Nation

Mumbai: 1 killed, 800-1000 hutments gutted as fire breaks out in Malad

Nation

Length of relationship considerable factor in rape case over false promise to marry:…

Nation

MoD inks over Rs 900 cr contract for Normal Refit of Sindhukirti Submarine

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7