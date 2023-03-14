Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi dies of cardiac arrest

Jaipur: Rajput leader and Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi passed away at the state-run hospital here on Tuesday.

Family sources said he suffered a cardiac arrest late in the night and breathed his last. Kalvi was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh hospital for the past few days.

“His funeral will be held at his ancestral village in Nagaur district’s Kalvi village later in the day,” the source added.

The son of former Union minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi, Kalvi was the patron of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which led the 2018 protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Padmaavat” for alleged distortion of historical facts.