Karnataka youth murdered over inter-caste marriage

Bhujabala belonged to the Jain community, Bhagyashree was a Kshatriya. The two had eloped from their homes a year ago and got married

Nation
By IANS 0

Bagalkot, (Karnataka): In an apparent case of honour killing, a man killed his son-in-law in this district of the state, police said on Monday.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused Tammna Gouda and his two associates.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Bhujabala Karjagi from Takkoda village near Jamkhandi town in the district.

While Bhujabala belonged to the Jain community, Bhagyashree was a Kshatriya. The two had eloped from their homes a year ago and got married, police said.

Related News

K’taka-Maha border row: Violence in Belagavi; over 100…

Research scholar at Karnataka varsity alleges sexual…

Mehrauli murder: Inspired by ‘Dexter’, accused…

Double engine government contributing to Karnataka’s…

After spending some time outside, the couple had returned to their native village and lived away from their parents.

Tammana Gouda nursed a deep grudge against his daughter and son-in-law and decided to kill him.

On December 17, when Bhujabala was passing through the Hanuman temple, the accused threw chilli powder into his eyes and attacked him with a machete.

A critically injured Bhujabala succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was aided by two other persons.

Savalagi police have registered a case in this regard and taken up further investigation.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.