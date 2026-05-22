Karnataka tightens safari safety rules after tourist dies at dubare elephant camp

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Bangalore: The Karnataka government has announced major changes to safari and wildlife tourism safety after a tourist was killed during an elephant-related incident at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu district in Karnataka.

The incident took place on May 18 when two trained elephants reportedly got into a fight during a public interaction session at the camp.

A 33-year-old tourist from Chennai lost her life after one of the elephants lost balance and fell on her during the clash.

This tragic accident triggered concerns over visitor safety at wildlife camps and safari centres across the state.

Following the tragedy, the Forest Department has decided to gradually replace open safari jeeps and campers with enclosed buses in tiger reserves and protected forest areas. The decision will apply to major wildlife destinations including Bandipur, Nagarahole and Kali Tiger Reserve.

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Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed officials to strengthen safety measures for tourists visiting forests and elephant camps. Until the new buses are introduced, some safari vehicles may be fitted with iron grills or protective glass for additional safety.

The government has also introduced stricter rules for visitors at elephant camps. Activities involving close interaction with elephants, including bathing, feeding and taking photographs near the animals, are expected to face tighter regulation.

Officials said tourists will not be allowed to step out of safari vehicles during forest rides. Authorities have also been instructed to keep first-aid facilities and ambulances ready near safari zones and tourist camps.

The move comes as Karnataka witnesses growing tourist footfall at its wildlife destinations, prompting the government to review existing safety standards for both visitors and staff.