Karnataka road accident takes lives of 6 pilgrims, leaves 16 injured

Belagavi (Karnataka): A road accident in Karnataka killed 6 pilgrims and left 16 others gravely injured. The accident took place near the Chunchanura village in Belagavi district in the early hours of Thursday. The bodies of the deceased have been identified as Hanumavva (25), Deepa (31), Savitha (17), Supreetha (11), Indiravva (24) and Maruthi (42).

All of them were travelling towards the famous Saundatti Yallamma Temple from Hulanda village. The accident happened as the Bolero vehicle in which they were traveling overturned while negotiating a curve after the driver lost control. The vehicle also rammed into a banyan tree nearby, before toppling.

As per reports by the police, the deceased were walking towards the temple and in the midway of which, the Bolero driver insisted on giving a lift. Few minutes after they boarded the accident took place killing five persons on the spot and another died while being taken to the hospital. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the Karnataka accident that killed 6 pilgrims, took place due to rash and negligent driving.

The Bolero goods vehicle was carrying 23 passengers. About 16 people were injured in the incident and they have been shifted to nearby hospital. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Patil rushed to the spot. Minister for Water Resources and District In-charge Govinda Karajol has announced for Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the victims. Offering his condolences, he said that he will pray for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Katakola police have taken up the responsibility of inspecting the case. further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from IANS)