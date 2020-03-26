Bengaluru: The Karnataka government, here on Thursday, reported second Covid-19 death and four more positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 55.

“A 70-year-old woman, resident of the Chikkaballapura district, had a history of travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. She had returned to India on March 14 and died on March 24,” said a health official.

Her death from Covid-19 could only be confirmed after medical examinations on Thursday morning.

According to an official statement, the patient died at a designated hospital, here. “The funeral rites were performed with all the precautionary measures as per the Centre’s guidelines for Covid-19 suspects,” the official said.

Confirming the second death, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted, “I regret to inform that Covid-19 test result has come out as positive for the woman, who had succumbed on Tuesday. The government stands committed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.”

Karnataka’s first Covid-19 death, a 76-year-old Kalaburagi man, was also India’s first such death.

Among the positive cases confirmed on Thursday all were men. A Mysuru resident, 35, with no travel or positive case contact history emerged as Karnataka’s 52nd positive case. “He was with quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company and has been in contact with many healthcare professionals,” said the statement.

Similarly, a 64-year-old man from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, with travel history to France returned to India on March 1. He also visited Himachal Pradesh, Puttaparthi and arrived here on March 21 to emerge as the 54th case.

Likewise, a 45-year-old man from Bengaluru, a contact of 25th case, is the 55th coronavirus positive case in Karnataka.

The three new patients have been admitted to designated hospitals even as the health department has initiated their contact search.

The state health department has requested the passengers who travelled with 36th positive case to contact it.

“Positive case No. 36 travelled in S3 coach, lower berth in the Mangalore Express from Mumbai, which departed on March 17 and arrived in Batkal on March 18. Passengers who travelled in the same coach may please contact the helpline,” said the statement.

The 36th case was a 65-year-old man from the Uttara Kannada district who travelled to Dubai and returned to India via Mumbai on March 18. He took a train to Uttara Kannada.

Sudhakar urged people to stay at home and be safe.