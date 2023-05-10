Karnataka polls 2023: 37.25% polling till 1 pm

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A voter turnout of 20.99 per cent was recorded in Karnataka Assembly elections till 1pm on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission.

The polling, which began at 7 a.m. on a dull note, subsequently gathered pace.

According to sources, Varuna constituency saw 11.5 per cent voting in the first two hours, rose to 20 per cent by 11 a.m.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V. Somanna are contesting from Varuna one of the most keenly observed seats.

The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. The voting is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations today.

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections. As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations.

Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters. There are also 5,71,281 PwD voters.