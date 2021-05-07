Karnataka Imposes Lockdown From May 10 – May 24 Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Karnataka Chief Minister(Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru: Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, a lockdown has been imposed in the state from May 10 to May 24, announced Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

According to the reports, the lockdown will be effective from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. During this period, all essential services like eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6 am to 10 am.

Karnataka on May 6 registered 49,058 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 17,90,104. As many as 18,943 recovery cases were discharged leaving the state with 5,17,075 active cases, an official from the health department said.

