Bengaluru: Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, a lockdown has been imposed in the state from May 10 to May 24, announced Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

According to the reports, the lockdown will be effective from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. During this period, all essential services like eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6 am to 10 am.

As #COVID19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from 10th May 6 am to 24th May 6 am. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops & vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/orfPNGj0sD — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

Karnataka on May 6 registered 49,058 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 17,90,104. As many as 18,943 recovery cases were discharged leaving the state with 5,17,075 active cases, an official from the health department said.