Karnataka IAS vs IPS: Despite punishment transfers, cold war continues

Bengaluru: Notwithstanding the punishment transfers without postings for indulging in public spat, the two top IAS-IPS women officers in Karnataka continued to spar with the release of an audio clip.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government transferred senior IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, who served as the Managing Director at the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who served as the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Both the officers have been issued gag orders by the government. They have been directed not to issue any statements to the media and comment on social media handles.

However, this morning, an audio clip containing conversation between a RTI activist and IPS officer Roopa surfaced indicating that cold war continued between the officers.

The audio clip contains the conversation between Roopa and RTI activist Gangaraju. Roopa is allegedly heard bad mouthing Rohini Sindhuri and alleging misusing of government office in the audio clip which is doing rounds on internet.

RTI activist Gangaraju has alleged that Roopa had forced him to file a complaint against Rohini Sindhuri. He also claimed that Roopa had sent him Rohini Sindhuri’s private pictures and also asked him to raise his voice against her. Gangaraju has told the media that he would now lodge a complaint against Roopa.

Roopa is heard telling in the audio clip that, “Rohini Sindhuri’s family does land business and real estate business. My husband is in the office of land records and she has taken his help. She had sought an opinion to purchase the property.

She had used my husband to carry out a land deal. She had also taken information to promote her husband’s real estate. Because of her we are having problems. She (Rohini Sindhuri) is like cancer. She will influence anyone. That’s what exactly happened with D.K. Ravi (late IAS officer who committed suicide).

Gangaraju stated that there are two call records of Roopa. In one of them Roopa had spoken to him for 25 minutes. “She questioned me like a CBI officer regarding a land deal. I answered all her questions patiently. She had sent private pictures of Rohini Sindhuri and asked me to condemn it,” he added. “I am not a supporter of Rohini Sindhuri,” he clarified.