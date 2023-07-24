Karnataka High Court judges get death threat on WhatsApp

An FIR was registered by the Central Crime Police on July 14 in this connection.

By Himanshu 0
Karnataka High Court. (File Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Police is searching for the unidentified accused who allegedly threatened the lives of six High Court judges of the Karnataka High Court and a Public Relations Officer (PRO). This was tweeted by ANI today.

Reportedly, the unidentified accused also demanded Rs 50 Lakhs from them.

Reportedly, the accused sent a threatening message to the WhatsApp number of the Public Relations Officer of the High Court.

As per reports, PRO K Muralidhar received a threatening call and a message was received on his official mobile number given by the High Court on July 12 around 7 pm in this regard.

An FIR was registered by the Central Crime Police on July 14 in this connection.

