Karnataka HC issues notice to Yediyurappa in corruption case

Bengaluru: In a major setback to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to him in connection with alleged corruption in a housing project.

A single judge bench of Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav also issued notice to Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra, former minister S.T. Somashekar, and others in connection with the case.

Activist T.J. Abraham had approached the high court seeking inquiry, after a special court dismissed the case for want of sanction to prosecute as Yediyurappa held the Chief Minister’s post and Somashekar was a minister.

The allegations included receiving kickbacks from a contractor in a housing project launched by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

The development comes even as Yediyurappa is trying hard to get cabinet berths for Vijayendra and his followers.

(IANS)