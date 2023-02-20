Karnataka man kills Delivery boy for iPhone, CCTV footage goes viral: Watch

Karnataka: In a shocking incident a 20 year old man murdered an E kart delivery boy who had visited his home to hand over the iPhone. However, as he didn’t have financial means to pay (and probably was still very eager to get the iPhone) he allegedly killed the delivery boy. The incident took place in Karnataka.

Police arrested the accused after going through the visual caged in a CCTV in which the accused was seen shifting the wrapped body of the deceased on a two wheeler.

The accused has been identified as Hemanth Dutt of Ariskere town in Karnataka.

As per reports, the accused killed the guy and then kept the body for three days at his home. Later he burnt the body. Later when he probably was trying to dispose of the body by carrying it on a two wheeler, the footage had been recorded in a CCTV cam installed at a point where the happening of the road could be captured. It has been known that the CCTV footage led to the arrest of the accused.

Twitter user Imran Khan posted the video with the caption, “A 20 year old man killed an E kart delivery guy, kept the body three days in his home, and burnt the body later all for an obsession for an #iPhone which he didn’t have financial means to pay. Hemanth Dutt of Ariskere town in #Hassan #Karnataka has been arrested- thanks to cctv.”

Watch the CCTV footage here: