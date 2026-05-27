Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah likely to resign tomorrow

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minster Siddaramaiah is likely to tender is resignation to Governor tomorrow. It is being reportedly said that a press conference will also take place in Bengaluru on the same day.

This comes amid mounting speculation over a leadership change in the Congress-ruled state.

As per reports, Chief Minster is also organising an official morning meet at his residence which will be attended by the all Karnataka cabinets. This development made the buzz go even more clearer for everyone.

Chief Minster Siddaramaiah has also made a X post in which he writes, “With the blessings of the people of the state, as we complete three years in power, on this momentous occasion, we dedicate all the achievements of our government to every Kannadiga.”

“We take pride in having walked the talk by steadfastly adhering to every promise made to the people of the state before the elections. We have successfully implemented the 5 guarantee schemes and reached every household.”

Advertisement

“By providing free electricity to people burdened by electricity bills, with the commitment to ensure a peaceful life, the Gruha Jyothi scheme we brought into effect is today illuminating every home in the state.”

“Under this scheme, free electricity up to a maximum of 200 units per month is being provided to a total of 1.64 crore families in the state. So far, ₹26,115 crore has been spent as grant for the scheme.”

Look at the post here:

CM will be conducting a press conference and it will be closely monitored to know whether the Karnataka state is actually going to experience change of guard.

No official information has come till now neither from the neither Siddaramaiah nor DK Shivakumar regarding CM replacement in the state.

Also Read: CM Siddaramaiah To Present Budget In Assembly Today