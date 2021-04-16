Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Covid-19 Twice In 9 Months

By WCE 1
karnataka cm covid positive
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He tested positive for the second time in nine months.

Mr Yediyurappa informed everyone via twitter, Upon having mild fever, i got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive, he said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. The 78 year-old Yeddiyurappa was earlier hospitalised on August 2, 2020 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier today in the morning he chaired an emergency meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state after the state breached the 11-mark cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

On Thursday, the CM had left his roadshow midway after developing uneasiness and fever. He was campaigning for the BJP candidate, Mangala Angadi, for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll.

