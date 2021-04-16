Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He tested positive for the second time in nine months.

Mr Yediyurappa informed everyone via twitter, Upon having mild fever, i got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive, he said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. The 78 year-old Yeddiyurappa was earlier hospitalised on August 2, 2020 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 16, 2021

Earlier today in the morning he chaired an emergency meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state after the state breached the 11-mark cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

On Thursday, the CM had left his roadshow midway after developing uneasiness and fever. He was campaigning for the BJP candidate, Mangala Angadi, for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll.