Karnataka Budget: 90-day maternity leave granted to female guest lecturers

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented state Budget on Friday and granted 90-day maternity leave to female guest lecturers.

It will be applicable to Government First Grade Colleges, Polytechnics, and Engineering Colleges and will be implemented from the next academic year.

The state government has started the process of filling 56,432 posts in various government departments this year. He said considering the delay in the recruitment due to cases pending in courts, the state government has given age relaxation of 5 years.