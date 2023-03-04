Karnataka bride’s face disfigured after makeup, beautician detained for questioning

Karnataka: A bride in Hassan has been admitted to the hospital after her face was disfigured by makeup. The beautician was detained for questioning, police said on Friday.

The incident, which had taken place in Arsikere town of Hassan, came to light on Friday. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Jajur village.

The victim, whose marriage was fixed, got her makeup done in the Gangashri Harbal Beauty Parlour and Spa of the town 10 days ago. However, after the makeup, the victim’s face turned swollen, ugly, and disfigured.

Beautician Ganga told the victim that she had got a new kind of makeup and applied it to her face. After the makeup, the victim suffered from an allergic reaction. Following the development, her marriage has been postponed.

Arasikere City police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

(Inputs from IANS)