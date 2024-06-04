Karnataka: BJP-led NDA wins 19 seats, Congress bags 9

Bengaluru: The BJP-led NDA has won 19 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress bagged nine seats out of 28 seats in Karnataka.

The BJP has won 17 seats and JD (S) has won 2 seats.

The Congress has significantly gained in the Kalyan-Karnataka region, where the guarantees seemed to have worked in favour of the party.

The BJP has secured 46.06 per cent (1.17 crore) of votes. The Congress polled 45.43 per cent (1.75 crore) of votes. The JD (S) has bagged 5.60 per cent (21.63 lakh) of votes. 2.17 lakh voters have opted NOTA in this general election as per the statement by the ECI.

The Congress has won Chikkodi, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, Bellary, Hassan, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Davanagere seats.

The BJP has won in Bijapur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Shivamogga, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru-Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South and Chitradurga seats.

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi has won from Bijapur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 77,229 votes against the Congress candidate Raju Alagur.

P.C. Gaddigoudar has secured a fifth straight win from the Bagalkot Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 68,399 votes against Samyukta Patil, who was fielded by the Congress. It was her first election.

Former CMs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai have won from Belagavi and Haveri respectively.