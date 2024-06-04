Karnataka: BJP-led NDA wins 19 seats, Congress bags 9

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Karnataka: BJP-led NDA wins 19 seats
Photo: IANS

Bengaluru: The BJP-led NDA has won 19 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress bagged nine seats out of 28 seats in Karnataka.

The BJP has won 17 seats and JD (S) has won 2 seats.

The Congress has significantly gained in the Kalyan-Karnataka region, where the guarantees seemed to have worked in favour of the party.

The BJP has secured 46.06 per cent (1.17 crore) of votes. The Congress polled 45.43 per cent (1.75 crore) of votes. The JD (S) has bagged 5.60 per cent (21.63 lakh) of votes. 2.17 lakh voters have opted NOTA in this general election as per the statement by the ECI.

The Congress has won Chikkodi, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, Bellary, Hassan, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Davanagere seats.

The BJP has won in Bijapur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Shivamogga, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru-Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South and Chitradurga seats.

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi has won from Bijapur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 77,229 votes against the Congress candidate Raju Alagur.

P.C. Gaddigoudar has secured a fifth straight win from the Bagalkot Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 68,399 votes against Samyukta Patil, who was fielded by the Congress. It was her first election.

Former CMs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai have won from Belagavi and Haveri respectively.

Also read: PM Modi scores hat-trick from Varanasi, wins by 1,52,513 votes

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6502 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.