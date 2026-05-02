Karnataka: 40 peacocks dead due to H5N1 virus in Tumkur, people advised to consume well-cooked, boiled meat

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Tumkur: About 40 peacocks have died due to the H5N1 virus in Karnataka’s Tumkur district, Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan said.

According to the district administration, 10 kilometer radius from the epicentre has been declared a containment zone, and efforts are being made to contain the spread of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan has advised people to consume only well-cooked and boiled meat.

The Deputy Commissioner told ANI on Friday, “It was reported that there were deaths of wild birds, peacocks in Tumkur. Around 40 peacocks have died. So the samples were sent for further examination, and it was confirmed yesterday that the H5N1 virus was present. We have received a report from the lab and directions from the state government. From the epicentre, 10 kilometer radius has been declared as a containment zone, and surveillance is being continuously done by the rapid response teams.”

“We have identified around 31 poultry shops and around 10 farms in this particular area. The samples of the birds which have died today in has also been sent for further examination. There is no need to panic. People need to have only well-cooked and boiled meat. The district administration is prepared, and the teams are in place,” she added.

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Earlier in March, the district administration in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, had prohibited the sale of poultry products within a 10-kilometre radius of a government-run farm, following the confirmation of Bird Flu. About 5,500 chickens had died in one poultry farm.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Avian influenza A (H5N1) is a subtype of influenza virus that infects birds and mammals, including humans in rare instances. The goose/Guangdong-lineage of H5N1 avian influenza viruses first emerged in 1996.

Since 2020, a variant of these viruses has led to a large number of deaths in wild birds and poultry in many countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

Infections in humans can cause severe disease with a high mortality rate, the WHO stated.

(Source: ANI)