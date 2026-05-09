Karnataka: 4 killed in head-on collision between car and lorry in Tumakuru

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Tumakuru: Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a lorry near Jigani Palya in Kothagere on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place when an Alto car (KA 11 N 1211) travelling from Tumakuru towards Mandya collided head-on with a lorry (KA 03 D 5599) moving from Kunigal towards Tumakuru.

The deceased have been identified as Gayatri (68) and Narasimha, also known as Kumar Narasimhappa (65). All the victims were residents of Suvarnasandra in Mandya district. The bodies have been shifted to Kunigal Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said Kunigal Police Station Inspector Madhya Nayak and his team visited the accident spot soon after the incident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident on the same day, a father and son were killed while a teenage girl sustained serious injuries after their car overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway in Karnataka.

The accident occurred on a bridge near Konanahalli in Mandya district after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, police said.

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The deceased have been identified as Kiran (40) and his son Kishore (15), both residents of Kachigere village in Mandya taluk. Kiran’s daughter Keerthana (14) sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

According to police, the family was returning to their village after attending a wedding in Mysuru when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Due to the impact, the car reportedly jumped the divider and collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus coming from the opposite direction.

The injured girl and the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital.

Officials from the Mandya Central Police Station visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

(Source: ANI)

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