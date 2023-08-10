Karnataka: 32 girl students fall sick after consuming chicken meal at hostel

Karnataka: In a recent incident, 32 girl students fell sick after eating chicken at hostel in Vijayanagara district. The incident took place at the Matric St. Girls’ Hostel in Hospet town of the district.

Reportedly, the students developed symptoms of stomach ache, diarrhea, and vomiting after consuming the chicken meal prepared at the hostel for dinner. It has been found out that a total of 131 students opted for the chicken meal that night.

At around 2 AM in the night, some of those students started complaining of severe pain in stomach. Authorities informed that initially 28 students were admitted at the Hospet government hospital.

A while later, another four were also hospitalized, taking the count to 32. Six of them recovered and have returned to the hostel while others are still under treatment, recovering.

Officials have instructed to collect blood samples of all the students to find out the exact reason behind the sickness. A sample of the chicken meal has also been sent for testing.

District Commissioner of Vijayanagara has raised his concern in the matter. He stated that strict action will be taken against the guilty, once reports are available. Further investigation into the matter is underway.