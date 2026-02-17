Karnataka: 3 sentenced to death for gang rape of Israeli tourist and murder of Odisha man

Advertisement

Bengaluru: As many as 3 men sentenced to death for the crime of gang rape of two women, one was an Israeli national and murder of one man on March 6, 2025 in Hampi, Karnataka.

The convicts of gang rape and murder case are identified as Mallesh alias Handimalla, Sai, and Sharanappa.

The incident had occurred near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal in Sanapura, close to Hampi in which the three convicts who have been awarded death sentence had approached the two women and three male tourists with the intentions of demanding money from them.

However, the victims denied handing over the money to them after which Mallesh, Sai, and Sharanappa attacked the three males and pushed them into the canal. They didn’t stop with this and also sexually assaulted the two women, an Israeli tourist and a homestay operator.

It is also reported that two out of the three men who were pushed into the canal managed to swim back safely but another one who was from Odisha died by drowning in the canal.

As per reports, the declaration of death sentence was made at the Gangavathi District and Sessions Court in which the judge ordered that the crime that the three men have committed will fall under the rarest category with them getting the maximum level of punishment.