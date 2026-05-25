Karnataka: 11 killed due to drowning while collecting mussels in river, rescue operation underway

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Bengaluru: A tragic incident took place in which 11 people lost their lives due to drowning to death while collecting mussels in Tattihakkal River in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka yesterday.

Following the incident, operation rescue operation was launched.

According to ANI reports, NDRF team is present here for the rescue and search operation.

Watch the video here:

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#WATCH | Uttara Kannada, Karnataka: 11 people lost their lives after drowning while collecting mussels in the Tattihakkal River in Bhatkal yesterday. Rescue operation underway. (Visuals from the spot, NDRF team is present here for the rescue and search operation) pic.twitter.com/uN29eFGz6N — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Another incident occurred in which a class 9th student died after drowning in the Kuakhai river while bathing with his friends.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Mancheswar area when a group of friends had gone to the river during the afternoon. During bathing, one of the students reportedly slipped into deep water and drowned due to negligence.