Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to soldiers

New Delhi: The newly elected President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valor, valor and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to him and his family members. Jai Hind!” Murmu wrote the Official Twitter account of President of India.

कारगिल विजय दिवस हमारे सशस्त्र बलों की असाधारण वीरता, पराक्रम और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले सभी वीर सैनिकों को मैं नमन करती हूं। सभी देशवासी, उनके और उनके परिवारजनों के प्रति सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। जय हिन्द! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also paid his tributes on his Twitter account and wrote “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valor in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!”

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

India on July 26 commemorated 23 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War, saluting the supreme sacrifices and valour of the fallen heroes in recapturing several mountain heights seized by Pakistani intruders in Kashmir. Operation Vijay came to a successful end on July 26, 1999.

The Kargil war began on May 8, 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and other flashpoints along the Line of Control (LOC) after Pakistani troops infiltrated India.

While the 60-day long war resulted in the loss of several lives on both sides, India eventually won the war. India had lost around 500 soldiers in the war as soldiers fought legendary battles in Dras, Kaksar, Batalik and Turtok Sectors. The anniversary is observed each year across the nation to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions that had been seized by the Pakistan Army.

It it noteworthy that Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government was in power at the time of the war.

Kargil was the first war between India and Pakistan after the one in 1971 which had led to the formation of Bangladesh as a separate country.