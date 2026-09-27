Karantaka: One brain-dead, five injured after wall collapse at Mangaluru’s Sabha Bhavan

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Mangaluru: One person was declared brain-dead and five others injured on Saturday after a supporting wall collapsed during an office-bearers’ ceremony at Sabha Bhavan in Mangaluru, Karnataka, police said.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said overcrowding led students standing in the corridor to lean against the weak supporting wall, which collapsed, causing the students to fall.

The five injured were shifted to a hospital.

A student who witnessed the incident alleged the building’s poor upkeep contributed to the collapse.

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“There were many students crowding the balcony area. It’s the same building where the elections are happening, so it’s their responsibility to keep the building hard, like it’s a very old building they should have renovated it,” he told ANI.

Alleging delays in medical attention at the hospital for the injured, he said, “My friend also fell down. We only took them to the hospital… There was no doctor; only when we made the payment did the doctor come,” the student said, also alleging delays in medical attention at the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)