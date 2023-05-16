Kapileshwar temple in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar to be added to ASI’s protected monuments’ list

Bhubaneswar: The Lord Kapileshwar temple situated in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha is to be added to the protected monuments’ list of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). ANI tweeted about it on Tuesday.

The 7th-century temple of Lord Kapileswara will now attract more tourists to Bhubaneswar like Lingraj Temple, said the Chief Priest of Kapileshwar temple.

It is to be noted that some rituals of Lord Lingaraj are performed jointly with the rituals of Lord Kapileshwar.