Kanpur millionaire’s son confesses to father’s murder, told hitman to frame wife

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Kanpur: A dramatic twist has emerged in the murder case of Kanpur millionaire businessman Vineet Minocha. Police have arrested the son of pharmaceutical dealer, Subrat Minocha in connection with the trader’s murder earlier this month.

The arrest came after police confronted Subrat with alleged contract killer Vishal Gautam during the 24-hour custody remand of Vishal, his associate Rajkishore and Subrat’s wife Shalu.

As per police, Vishal allegedly revealed during questioning that Subrat had plotted the murder and promised him Rs 6 lakh for killing his father and instructed Vishal that if he was caught, he should name his wife Shalu as the person behind the killing.

Police, however, have not given Shalu a clean chit and are continuing to investigate her alleged role.

Earlier, police suspected that Shalu had hired killers to murder 60-year-old Vineet at his Kanpur home.

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Subrat initially blamed Shalu during questioning but later changed his version and took responsibility for the murder. He was subsequently arrested for involvement in the murder and conspiracy.

Police said Subrat’s financial condition has emerged as one of the key angles in the investigation. According to Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal, Subrat was allegedly addicted to alcohol, gambling and betting and was under massive debt to fund his expensive habits and social status.

Subrat had taken loans from different banks amounting to around Rs 40 lakh, with monthly instalments of approximately Rs 55,000. His father Vineet Minocha reportedly gave him around Rs 40,000 every month for expenses. Despite this support, Subrat’s financial problems persisted.

Police are also investigating a possible property-related motive behind the alleged conspiracy. During questioning, Subrat reportedly told investigators that his father had relationships with several women. He claimed that he feared his father could marry another woman and that a new heir could subsequently emerge, potentially affecting the family’s multi-crore property.

The Kanpur Police are now trying to establish how Subrat’s confession and Vishal’s latest statements fit with the timeline, call records and other evidence gathered in the case.