Kanhaiya Lal murder case: Key conspirator Mohd Javed walks out of jail in Ajmer

Ajmer: Mohammed Javed, one of the key accused in the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, walked out from Ajmer’s high-security jail today.

He came out of the jail hiding his face at around 8:15 am and left in a car with his brother Mohammad Shamsher.

The Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Mohammed Javed on Thursday (September 5), citing insufficient evidence. Javed was accused of conspiring with the main suspects in the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal.

A division bench comprising justices Pankaj Bhandari and Praveer Bhatnagar ordered his release upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. Setting the bail conditions, he was asked not to travel outside India without permission and mandated cooperation with the ongoing NIA investigation.

Noteworthy, the NIA arrested Javed, 20 days after Kanhaiya Lal’s murder on June 28, 2022. He was accused of meeting the main accused Riyaz Attari a day before the incident. A blunt sword was found during a search of his house. Hence, a case was also registered against him under the Arms Act.