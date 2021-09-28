Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress, Jignesh Mevani ‘joins its ideology’

New Delhi: Former Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Congress on Tuesday. Kanhaiya Kumar joined the grand old party in the presence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Independent MLA from Vadgam constituency of Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani also pledged support to the party. “Though I have not formally joined the Congress, I joined the party’s ideology,” he said.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former student union leader at Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU). He had joined the CPI in 2019 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Begusarai. He lost to BJP’s Giriraj Singh.

On the other hand, Jignesh Mevani is a Dalit leader of Gujarat State. He is the current legislator from the Vadgam constituency. Though he has not formally joined the Congress, he said he would contest on the party symbol in next year’s Gujarat Assembly election.

It is expected that Jignesh Mevani could be the key for the Congress ahead of the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly election.