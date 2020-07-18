kangana ranaut to return padma shri award
Photo: The Week

Kangana Ranaut offers to Return Padma Shri if She Can’t Prove Her Claims About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is ready to return her Padma Shri award if she cannot prove the statements she released about Sushant Singh’s death case. In an interview with Republic TV the actress made the claim loud and clear.

“They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” Kangana told Republic TV.

“I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she added.

It is to be noted that following Sushant Singh’s death on June 14, Kangana had released a couple of videos on social media accusing several members of the film industry of propagating nepotism.

You might also like
Nation

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust meeting may decide on date of ‘bhoomi pujan’

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra turns 38, B-Town wishes pour in for birthday girl

Nation

An IPS Officer who failed thirty times before getting success

Entertainment

COVID-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya hospitalised

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.