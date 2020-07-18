Kangana Ranaut offers to Return Padma Shri if She Can’t Prove Her Claims About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is ready to return her Padma Shri award if she cannot prove the statements she released about Sushant Singh’s death case. In an interview with Republic TV the actress made the claim loud and clear.

“They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” Kangana told Republic TV.

#KanganaSpeaksToArnab | Kangana Ranaut vouches to ‘return Padma Shri’ if she can’t prove claims in Sushant’s case https://t.co/YJ5ysCDTMg — Republic (@republic) July 17, 2020

“I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she added.

It is to be noted that following Sushant Singh’s death on June 14, Kangana had released a couple of videos on social media accusing several members of the film industry of propagating nepotism.