Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Baba Ramdev Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remarks

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New Delhi: A fresh war of words has erupted between BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and yoga guru Baba Ramdev after Ramdev criticized Kangana’s “Generation Gutter” comment on Gen Z protesters.

Kangana responded sharply, saying Ramdev has no right to lecture her on character and even dragged in past Patanjali controversies.

How It Started

The row began when Kangana called some young protesters “Generation Gutter” in a social media post, condemning abusive language allegedly used against PM Modi during recent demonstrations. The remark triggered widespread criticism.

Baba Ramdev, speaking at an event, criticized Kangana’s language. He said it was “not right” to address the country’s youth in such terms and questioned whether such words reflected a “disturbed mental balance.”

Kangana’s Reply

Kangana did not stay silent. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a screenshot of a news report about Ramdev’s comments and wrote: “Baba ji, I don’t dream about bedrooms. This is just guesswork based on gossip.”

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Taking it further, Kangana attacked Ramdev’s own track record. She brought up past controversies involving Patanjali and the Supreme Court’s strictures against the brand.

“First look at your own record in the Supreme Court before giving me lessons on character,” Kangana said, adding that her own character was “much better” than Ramdev’s.

She ended with the line, “No fraud dictated here.”

Social Media Reaction

The clash has gone viral. Supporters of Kangana praised her for standing up against “moral policing.” Others said both leaders crossed the line by making it personal instead of debating the actual issue of protest conduct.