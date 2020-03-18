Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta raises concern over loss in poultry industry

Delhi: Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta, along with other MPs have submitted memorandum to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister over loss in the poultry industry in India.

As per the memorandum, Indian Poultry industry produces an estimated 45 crore poultry birds and 900 crore eggs every month. However, the two month loss incurred by the industry that is between 4th week of January and March has been pegged at Rs. 17,250 crores. If this situation continues the recurring monthly loss has been pegged at 7,800 cr.

While industries across the globe suffered loss thanks to coronavirus outbreak, the poultry industry in India also faced the music. Despite awareness, consumers are seen avoiding consumption of chicken. As a result sale of chicken and hen foods have burnt heavy loss.

In view of this situation Odisha’s Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta along with Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of Andhra Pradesh and many other MPs submitted a memorandum to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this memorandum request has been made to make up the loss borne by the cock farmers and poultry industry. It has been requested that the existing loans must be converted from capital loans to term loans with a moratorium of 2 years and repayment period of 5 years. Further, the receivables of 90 days should not be considered as NPAs. The term should instead be extended to 180 days.

Further, in light of the huge losses faced by the poultry industry an interest subvention of five percent should be granted.

The govt should allot at least 30 lakh MT of wheat and rice feed at a subsidized rate of Rs. 10 per kg.

The govt must remove GST from Soya Seed and meal.