Kamal Nath sacks six ‘rebel’ Madhya Pradesh ministers

Bengaluru/Bhopal: Beleaguered Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday recommended the dismissal of six cabinet ministers to the state governor in Bhopal.

“I hereby recommend the removal of the following six ministers from their cabinet posts. I request you to arrange for their dismissal from the ministry,” Nath said in a letter to state Governor Lalji Tandon in Hindi.

According to the letter, accessed by IANS in Bengaluru, the ministers are Imrathi Devi, Tulasi Silavat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Choudhry.

“All the rebel ministers are staying at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru along with 13 rebel legislators and members of Parliament,” a party source told IANS here.