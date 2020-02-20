Kadambini Literature Festival awarded

Kadambini Literature Festival awarded at Lang Fest 2020 in Delhi

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 6th anniversary of classical status to Odia language and international conclave on mother language (Matrubhasa Divas) Kadambini Literature Festival, Bhubaneswar was awarded for making Odia language popular across the country.

Editor of ‘Kadambini’ Dr. Iti Samanta speaking at Lang Fest 2020 in Delhi

At a glittering event titled ‘Langfest 2020’ and Matrubhasa Mahakumbh, editor in chief of ‘Kadambini’, Dr. ITI Samanta received the prestigious award. The event was held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

Eminent Odia film actor/director cum Rajya Sabha MP Prasanta Nanda was also awarded for his contribution to Odia films on this occasion. Retired IFS officer Amarendra Khatua, many renowned writers and luminaries from the world of literature were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion talking to Kalinga TV, editor of Odisha’s largest circulated monthly Odia family magazine Dr. Iti Samanta said, “I feel extremely happy today as Kadambini Literature Festival was awarded for promoting Odia language in the country. We can promote our mother tongue Odia language right from our home following some easy steps. At home we can converse in Odia and we can present an Odia language magazine to our kids.”

