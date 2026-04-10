Justice Yashwant Varma resigns after cash discovery row

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New-Delhi: Justice Yashwant Varma, who was at the centre of alleged cash discovery row at this residence, has tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

“While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect,” his letter read.

Justice Varma, who took oath as Allahabad High Court judge on April 5, 2025 and is currently facing an in-house inquiry amid possibility of a parliamentary removal proceedings in connection with the allegations.

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In March last year, stacks of cash were found at Justice Varma’s official residence in Delhi following a massive fire. The then Chief Justice took cognisance of the incident and transferred Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court, with directions to its Chief Justice not to assign him any judicial responsibilities.

The court had subsequently withdrawn judicial work from Justice Varma at the Delhi High Court.