Justice Uday Umesh Lalit to take oath as 49th Chief Justice of India today

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will take oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan today (Saturday) after the current Chief Justice, NV Ramana retired on August 26. Justice Lalit will assume charge of the office on August 27.

As per the Indian Constitution, the President of India administers the oath to the Chief Justice of India. So, President Draupadi Murmu will be administering the oath to the 49th CJI, Justice UU Lalit, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. He will have a brief tenure of just three months as the head of India’s judiciary. He will demit office on November 8.

Justice Lalit will be the second CJI to be directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar. He has been part of several landmark judgments including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant triple talaq among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional. He was also a part of the bench that sentenced Vijay Mallya to four months of imprisonment in 2017.

He attended the farewell program organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association for Justice N. V. Ramana.