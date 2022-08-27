New-Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday a day after Justice NV Ramana retired.

President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Uday Umesh Lalit at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He will have a brief tenure of just three months as the head of India’s judiciary. He will demit office on November 8.

Justice Lalit will be the second CJI to be directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar. He has been part of several landmark judgments including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant triple talaq among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional. He was also a part of the bench that sentenced Vijay Mallya to four months of imprisonment in 2017.

He attended the farewell program organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association for Justice N. V. Ramana.