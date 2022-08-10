Uday Umesh Lalit

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed the next Chief Justice of India

Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. He will take charge on August 27.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022,” a law ministry notification said.

“Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India on August 2014 from the Bar. Justice Lalit will become the second Chief Justice of India to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court from the Bar, after Justice S.M. Sikri, who served as the 13th CHI in 1971. Justice Lalit has served as Member of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee for two terms,” it added.

