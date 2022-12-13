Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra to become CJ of Jharkhand HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the appointment of new Chief Justices (CJs) for the High Courts of Gauhati, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Accordingly, the name of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, who is presently a judge at the Uttarakhand High Court has been recommended by the SC Collegium for appointment as the new CJ of the Jharkhand High Court.

It is to be noted that Justice Mishra who hails from Odisha has served as the acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Besides, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who is presently a judge at the Gauhati High Court has been recommended as the CJ of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.