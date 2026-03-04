Justice Sandeep Kashinath Shinde sworn in as Goa Lokayukta

Advertisement

Dona Paula: Former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Sandeep Kashinath Shinde was sworn in as the new Lokayukta of Goa on Wednesday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also attends the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Lokayukta at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, “The Governor has administered the oath of office to Goa’s new Lokayukta today. On behalf of the Goa government and the people of Goa, I heartily congratulate former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Mr Sandeep Shinde. He took the oath today and is taking charge from today. The post of Lokayukta had been vacant for many days, and his office was vacant. So, from today, he will take over the office and continue his work. My best wishes to him. Thank you.”

Shinde’s appointment comes after the post remained vacant since December 2024, following the tenure of the previous Lokayukta, Justice Ambadas Joshi.

Reacting to the development, Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Yuri Alemao welcomed the appointment.

While speaking to the media, he said, “Today, when this position, since December 2024, was vacant. Joshi Ji was the last Lokayukta. And time and again, we wrote letters to the government saying that this position needs to be filled. Today, we welcome Justice Sandeep Shinde. And there is hope among the people of Goa. There is hope that he will provide some hope regarding the way this government is functioning, the scams, the way people are moving forward, and how certain issues need to be raised. There are about 20 anti-corruption cases that are pending, and these cases need to be brought to a logical conclusion.”

“But the government should ensure that the vigilance department and the Lokayukta are given a sufficient support system financially, administratively, and with staff. It should not just be another part of a window system or window dressing. So we have a lot of hope. The people of Goa have a lot of hope in the Lokayukta, and definitely, the complaints that have been pending for so long, the extensive corruption carried out by this government, will be exposed. I hope and have faith that the Goa Lokayukta will take this up,” he added.

