Justice MS Liberhan dies at 87; he headed the Babri Masjid commission

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New Delhi: Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, who headed Babri Masjid demolition case at Ayodhya passed away at the age of 87 yesterday. His last rites will be done today.

This news was confirmed by Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association President Rohit Sud.

Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan started his career in legal practices at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 1964. He was named as the council in August 1970 and served as its member until February 11, 1987. In January 1976 he served as Bar Council’s secretary till June 1983.

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Justice Liberhan was elected as a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 11, 1987. Next he was Chief justice in the year 1997 at the Madras High Court. Later he served the same role at Andhra Pradesh High Court in the year 1998.

In the year 1992, Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan was appointed as the head of the one-man inquiry commission into the Babri Masjid demolition.