Junior doctors protest in Kolkata over RG Kar hospital case continues

Kolkata: Junior doctors protest in Kolkata continues today. They are demanding the immediate resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder.

Besides Sandip Ghosh, the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three other persons in connection with its investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital where a junior doctor was found raped and murdered on the morning of August 9 when Ghosh was in charge of its affairs.

Sources said the three persons arrested by the CBI are Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra, and Biplab Sinha. While Ali is the personal bodyguard of Ghosh, Sinha and Hazra are vendors who supplied medical equipment to R.G. Kar when Ghosh was at the helm of its affairs.

After days of questioning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Sandip Ghosh, the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a junior doctor was found raped and murdered on the morning of August 9 when Ghosh was in charge of the state-run institute.

Ghosh was arrested on the 16th day of his daily interrogation by the central agency, which took over the probe from the Kolkata Police following the direction of the Calcutta High Court on August 14.

Ghosh was being questioned in connection with two parallel probes by the CBI — the rape and murder of the junior doctor, and allegations of financial irregularities at the R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital during his tenure.

However, till the filing of this report, it was not clear whether Ghosh was arrested in connection with the murder and rape of the junior doctor, or the allegations of financial irregularities.