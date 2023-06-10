JSSU launches 48-hour strike against govt over recruitment policy

Ranchi: The Jharkhand State Student Union had called bandh for 48 hours that is for two days (June 10- June 11) against new recruitment policy of government.

The bandh has been organised to protest against the 60:40 ratio-based recruitment policy of the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led state government.

As per information, 40 per cent of the available positions are designated for candidates from other states, while 60 per cent include reservations for the Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) belonging to the state.

The union took out a torchlight procession in different districts and block headquarters of the state on Friday evening on the occasion of the death anniversary of Jharkhand’s tribal icon Birsa Munda.

“We chose the occasion for a torchlight procession to remind the state government about the dream of our tribal hero Birsa Munda for Jharkhand. The government has opened the door for outsiders in Jharkhand government jobs, which we cannot allow. So, we have called for a 48-hour Jharkhand bandh, beginning from June 10,” JSSU leader Devendra Mahto said.

Earlier in April, the JSSU had launched a 72-hour agitation over the recruitment policy.