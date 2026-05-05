JP Nadda appointed BJP’S observer for Assam, after assembly election victory

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Dispur: Union Minister JP Nadda has been appointed as BJP’S Central observer for Assam to oversee the election of the BJP’s legislative party leaders after assembly election victory.

On the other hand, it is to be noted that Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has been appointed as the Central Co-Observer.

The assembly election counting and results came out yesterday, and BJP swept two states, namely West Bengal and Assam. They won 207 seats for West Bengal and 82 seats in Assam elections.

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The party retained its governance in Assam as it won 82 seats and emerged as the clear winner in the 126-member Assembly.

On the other hand, the Congress secured 19 seats, while regional players BOPF and AGP won 10 seats each. The AIUDF managed to secure 2 seats.

Similarly for West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the Central Observer for the election of the Leader of the Party’s Legislative Party in West Bengal. Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the Central Co-Observer.