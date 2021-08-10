Journalist arrested in Kashmir with 2 grenades

Image Courtesy: IANS

Srinagar: A journalist has been arrested with two grenades minutes after 10 civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High street market at Amira Kadal in Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

Police said the journalist Adil from Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district was arrested from Srinagar.

Police have started investigation and said that more arrests are expected.

“Journo terrorist Adil from Pampore Pulwama arrested along with 02 #grenades in the heart of Srinagar City. More arrests are expected. Investigation going on,” police said.

(IANS)

