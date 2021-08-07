Johnson and Johnson single-dose Covid vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India

By KalingaTV Bureau
johnson and johnson single dose vaccine
johnson and johnson

US pharma single-shot Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine became the fifth emergency use authorization vaccine to be approved by the government of India.

Johnson & Johnson had earlier said on Friday that it has applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) for single-shot covid 19 vaccine approval in India.

Health Minister Mansuk Mandaviya tweeted, “India expands its vaccine basket!Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India.”

Related News

Govt is considering to cut down Covishield doses gap for 45…

Centre may allow mixing of Covishield and Sputnik vaccines

Now India has 5 emergency use authorization (EUA) vaccines, five for inoculation against the coronavirus pandemic.

Studies have shown that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 66 per cent effective in preventing cases of moderate to severe illness and 85 per cent effective against severe cases of COVID-19.

You might also like
COVID 19

Novel device to diagnose Covid-19 from saliva samples: study

State

ECMO Facility at SCB Hospital Cuttack from Aug 15

State

Odisha sees 64 new Covid-19 deaths, Toll rises to 6,366

State

Gold price decreases in capital city Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat rate

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.