Johnson and Johnson single-dose Covid vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India

US pharma single-shot Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine became the fifth emergency use authorization vaccine to be approved by the government of India.

Johnson & Johnson had earlier said on Friday that it has applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) for single-shot covid 19 vaccine approval in India.

Health Minister Mansuk Mandaviya tweeted, “India expands its vaccine basket!Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India.”

Now India has 5 emergency use authorization (EUA) vaccines, five for inoculation against the coronavirus pandemic.

Studies have shown that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 66 per cent effective in preventing cases of moderate to severe illness and 85 per cent effective against severe cases of COVID-19.