Jodhpur teacher beats wife and daughter mercilessly, arrested

Jodhpur: The Jodhpur police arrested a private school teacher for brutually assaulting daughter and wife in Phalodi town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The accused teacher has been recognised as Kailash Suthar, a resident of Phalodi town.

A video has surfaced on social media and has gone viral. In the video, Kailash thrashes his wife badly and daughter who stepped into save her mother. After this, he tore the clothes worn on the upper part of the wife and made her sit in the sunlight in an open place. In a semi-naked state, the wife kept weeping and screaming in the corner, while Kailash kept eating food sitting at home.

As his wife or her family hadn’t filed a complaint, the police took note of the video that was circulating on social media and apprehended the teacher on Monday for disturbing the peace.

The accused teacher claimed that his wife has mental illness and is receiving treatment. He claimed that he lost control because he was tired of it,” the SHO said.

Later, an FIR has been lodged by his daughter and the accused has been charged under section 151 (disturbing peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).